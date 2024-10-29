RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $140.77 Million

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, RETARDIO has traded 11% higher against the dollar. RETARDIO has a market cap of $140.77 million and $5.31 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RETARDIO token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,938.06 or 0.98715839 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,593.31 or 0.98242766 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About RETARDIO

RETARDIO was first traded on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiosolana. The official website for RETARDIO is retardio.xyz.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.14225275 USD and is up 15.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $5,699,943.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RETARDIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RETARDIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

