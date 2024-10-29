Reviewing Moolec Science (MLEC) and Its Competitors

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is one of 668 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Moolec Science to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -129.97% -93.88% -33.37% Moolec Science Competitors -17.70% -42.87% -0.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moolec Science Competitors 128 730 960 19 2.47

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Moolec Science and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Moolec Science presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 585.56%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.73%. Given Moolec Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moolec Science and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.63 million -$7.31 million -4.38 Moolec Science Competitors $971.25 million $78.18 million 60.25

Moolec Science’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science’s peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moolec Science peers beat Moolec Science on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

