Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,561.41 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,877.26 or 1.00146281 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00012363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00006966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005921 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00063967 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00171201 USD and is up 5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,492.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.