Roberto Fiorentino Sells 248,000 Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Stock

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSGGet Free Report) insider Roberto Fiorentino sold 248,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.88), for a total value of £168,640 ($218,700.56).

Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance

Croma Security Solutions Group stock remained flat at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.82. Croma Security Solutions Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42.18 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 77 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of £9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

