Roberto Fiorentino Sells 248,000 Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Stock

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) insider Roberto Fiorentino sold 248,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.88), for a total value of £168,640 ($218,700.56).

Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance

Croma Security Solutions Group stock remained flat at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.82. Croma Security Solutions Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42.18 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 77 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of £9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

