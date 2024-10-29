Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.86.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Royal Gold by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 146.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 13,968.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.