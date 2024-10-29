RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 2.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.