Rune Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Rune has a market capitalization of $30,064.07 and $158,730.09 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $6.05 or 0.00008344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 6.10597474 USD and is up 14.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $175,369.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

