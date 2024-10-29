Ryan D. Taylor Sells 123,334 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,550,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,605. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. 26,067,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,328,008. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.24 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after buying an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

