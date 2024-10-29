Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,900 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the September 30th total of 785,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,844.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SAABF opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

