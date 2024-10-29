Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.45 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. Safehold has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 38.83 and a current ratio of 38.83.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFE. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

