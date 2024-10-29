Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53), Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 337.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,399. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $510.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.