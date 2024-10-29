Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

SALM opened at $0.24 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $60.61 million during the quarter.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

