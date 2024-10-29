Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 4,718,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,961,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).
Savannah Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.79.
Savannah Resources Company Profile
Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.
