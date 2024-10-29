Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 4,718,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,961,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

Savannah Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.79.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.