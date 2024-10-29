SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.46.

SBAC stock traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.02. 498,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.83. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

