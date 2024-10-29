SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $68,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.