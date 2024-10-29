SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.