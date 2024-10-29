Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Decreased by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,352,771,000 after buying an additional 1,868,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Schlumberger by 14.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,452,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,110,279. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.