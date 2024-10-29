Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scholastic to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Scholastic stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $715.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.35. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $233.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

