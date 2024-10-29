Schulz Wealth LTD. Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Schulz Wealth LTD. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May makes up about 0.9% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 367.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 998,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 784,873 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 125.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 650,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 362,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 330,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 202,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 297.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,106 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $582.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.