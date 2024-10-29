Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 2293907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

