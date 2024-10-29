Scotiabank Lowers Linamar (TSE:LNR) to Sector Perform

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$77.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$86.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linamar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.60.

Shares of TSE LNR traded down C$2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$58.95. 180,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,468. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$56.78 and a 1 year high of C$73.84.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.70 by C$0.36. Linamar had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 11.4332724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

