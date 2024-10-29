Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SBCF

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,887 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,210,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,900,000 after buying an additional 88,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,001,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,949,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,689,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,949,000 after buying an additional 76,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,710,000 after buying an additional 226,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.