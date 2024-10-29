SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 3,906 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 851,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after purchasing an additional 503,858 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,891,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,197,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 351,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.