SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 18,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 109,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

