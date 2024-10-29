SFE Investment Counsel Has $757,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Boeing Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $150.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.10 and a 200-day moving average of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

