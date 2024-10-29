SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $16,144,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

