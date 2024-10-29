SFE Investment Counsel Sells 2,000 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGHG opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

