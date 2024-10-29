SFE Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $256.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.59 and a twelve month high of $262.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.