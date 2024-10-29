Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 3,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

