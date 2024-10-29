Short Interest in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Declines By 25.9%

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 153,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BranchOut Food stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 2.23% of BranchOut Food as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 100,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,111. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.74. BranchOut Food has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.02.

BranchOut Food ( NASDAQ:BOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 79.93%.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

