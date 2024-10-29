Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Declines By 29.2%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Carrefour Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRRFY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 271,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.