Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Grows By 22.2%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 742,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 477.5 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CLNXF stock remained flat at $38.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.