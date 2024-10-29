Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Grows By 22.2%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 742,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 477.5 days.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
Shares of CLNXF stock remained flat at $38.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
