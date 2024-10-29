Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Decreases By 13.7%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,510,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 48,120,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

