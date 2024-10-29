Short Interest in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Drops By 11.5%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 363,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Codexis has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $225.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 125.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 1,055,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $3,175,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,253,900. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,166,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,910 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 57.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 72.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

