Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expands By 50.3%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,300 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the September 30th total of 436,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Down 9.9 %

CRKN stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electrokinetic Film Technology and Fiber Optics. The company offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, residential skylight, and windows; and smart window inserts for retrofitting in commercial and residential settings offering dynamic tinting along with additional insulation and soundproofing.

