Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Expands By 52.6%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

