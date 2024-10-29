Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Increases By 21.0%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DENSO Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 304,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. DENSO has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that DENSO will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.