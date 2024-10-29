Short Interest in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Decreases By 37.9%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the September 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT remained flat at $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,465. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. Analysts forecast that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluent stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 2.28% of Fluent worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.