Short Interest in Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Drops By 36.0%

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Fundamental Global Trading Up 24.3 %

FGF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.56. Fundamental Global has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter. Fundamental Global had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 14.29%.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.