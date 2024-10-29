Short Interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Increases By 15.6%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 186,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GD Culture Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GD Culture Group stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 6,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,769. GD Culture Group has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Get GD Culture Group alerts:

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.