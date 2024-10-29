Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Decreases By 13.6%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMGMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 98,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

