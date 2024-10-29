Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Grows By 48.2%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henderson Land Development Stock Up 0.6 %

Henderson Land Development stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,398. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.