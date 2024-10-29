Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Rises By 65.4%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the September 30th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 72,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter worth $70,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in High Income Securities Fund by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

