Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Rises By 65.4%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the September 30th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.
High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than High Income Securities Fund
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.