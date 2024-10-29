Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Decreases By 13.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 309,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after buying an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,363 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 370,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

