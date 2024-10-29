Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Rises By 14.1%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CXE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,089. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

