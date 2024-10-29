Short Interest in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Declines By 24.3%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance
OST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Ostin Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.07.
Ostin Technology Group Company Profile
