Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Decreases By 37.5%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pan Pacific International Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.69. 24,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,398. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $28.06.
About Pan Pacific International
