Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Decreases By 37.5%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.69. 24,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,398. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

