Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Increases By 30.0%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $76,587.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,404.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Pathfinder Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

