Short Interest in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expands By 29.9%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,044 shares in the company, valued at $22,338,836. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $270.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.95. 69,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,568. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.94. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $188.24 and a 1-year high of $284.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

