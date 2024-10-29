Short Interest in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Declines By 16.7%

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TALKW traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 149,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Talkspace has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

